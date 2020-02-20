There are lots of celebrity athletes. The great ones inspire us. From them we learn the value of hard work and training. Children learn the importance of doing their best, of setting a goal in life and working to achieve it.
The great celebrity athletes give back to their communities. Kobe Bryant was one of the great ones. He and his wife established the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation to improve the lives of youth and families in need. He gave his time to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and to events for veterans. After his professional basketball career, he wrote books encouraging young people, and he worked with the Mamba Sports Academy.
Should we fault him for being a celebrity or should we celebrate him for being an inspiration? Do we begrudge the accolades he received in life and in death because he was a celebrity athlete or do we express gratitude for the positive impact he had on many young lives? Are we grateful for the moments we saw him give his all on a basketball court? I think that in his giving, we received.
Thank you, Kobe Bryant.
CHARLOTTE CABRI
Greenwood