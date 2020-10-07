My wife and I have been here just one year.
In this short time, there have been race riots, an ongoing pandemic and enough instability to cloud one’s judgment. Yet, we love our 1938 home, we love my wife’s church — she is an Episcopal priest and rector of Church of the Resurrection — and we are generally happy.
Despite everything I just mentioned, and despite my own limitations, induced by a car crash 13 years ago, we are happily reassured by our new community of loving souls. Greenwood has everything we seek out in a town: good food, good people, a vibrant artistic vibe and it lies an easy distance from both of our families.
When you have gained this sense of peace, it can be easy to overlook it, distracted by your own happiness. But my personal experience with tragic injuries has led me to ponder what lives just under our nose.
Greenwood is a blessing.
Many thanks.
MURRAY DUNLAP
Greenwood