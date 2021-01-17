The Bill Of Rights gives everyone the right to speak, regardless of the subject. However, after reading the letter to the editor in the Index on Jan. 8 I feel the need to respond.
Multiple reviews and recounts of the Nov. 3 election have found no evidence of fraud.
The attack on the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6 was the only reference to Nazi Germany by those responsible for the horrendous action. The mob violence seen by the white supremacist, neo-Nazi terrorists was carried out across the nation. Capitol buildings were accosted by the racist groups who threatened attempts to change the very foundation of our democracy. Nooses (2) hanging from scaffolds were reminiscent of the KKK murders taking place, particularly in the South.
Gun control is an issue requiring guns be purchased from licensed dealers, after a thorough background check and waiting period.
Referring to racist, neo-Nazi extremists as patriots defies the meaning of patriotism. To intimate that to love freedom, love God and country one must be a lover of the supposed leader of our country is unthinkable and borders on heresy.
To attempt to speak for God is ludicrous and a sacrilege. I am so thankful that we are assured of salvation through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Thanks to the thinking citizens of our country on Jan. 20 we will have new, capable leaders for our country.
So wear a mask, accept the inevitable and say your prayers.
WILMA D. MCCALL
Greenwood