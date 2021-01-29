No criticism, just praise for vaccination process
As a subscriber to the Index-Journal, I have read much criticism of Self Regional’s handling of the vaccine distribution, or lack thereof.
I am writing to praise the most recent signup and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 70-plus group. Self responded to my signup in two days to set up an appointment, and within a week my husband and I had received our first vaccination. There were lines but they were organized and handled quickly, the handicapped received any assistance needed, and the staff was courteous and willing to answer any questions.
My appointment was for 11:15; I arrived at 10:50 and walked into the waiting room after receiving my shot at 11:26. Time spent was most likely less than your average doctor’s appointment. Kudos to Self Regional.
The next step for further success is a mobile unit to reach those with technological and transportation needs.
CAROL NORDIN
Saluda