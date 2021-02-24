No comparing Cruz with Cuomo
I read “Our View” in the Feb. 20 paper.
I find it beyond belief that you think Sen. Ted Cruz taking his family to Cancun is comparable to Gov. Cuomo requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-positive patients. Though I do think it was a poor decision for Sen. Cruz to go to Mexico, it in no way prevented him from taking care of anything that would have been required for him to do to help the situation in Texas, unless you think he should have been taking hot coffee door to door.
He did return, admit his mistake and apologize. On the other hand, Gov. Cuomo issued an order that probably killed thousands of people, tried to hide it and tries to blame anyone and everyone else for his serious mistake. There is no comparison.
JEFF PEARCE
Greenwood