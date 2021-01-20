Editor's note — The "letter" referenced here was Congressman Jeff Duncan's statement released by his press office to media outlets throughout his district. It was published in this paper Saturday.
There are tens of thousands of citizens in the Lakelands area who appreciate and support Congressman Jeff Duncan. He has been strongly representing all of us in South Carolina's third district since 2011.
I noticed that he has been criticized recently for voting "no" on the resolution to impeach President Donald Trump. In the current national environment of censorship and media bias, it's important that your readers get at least an explanation of his rationale for that vote.
I have been told that he sent you a copy of that explanation for his "no" vote and I would encourage you to print it for all of your readers, especially in view of the negative comments that you and a few of your readers have shared.
I have included a copy of Congressman Duncan's letter he sent to you.
CHUCK FOX
Greenwood