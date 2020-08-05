Being born in the early 1950s, I know what racism is like.
This is only my opinion, but it would take God to prove me wrong. Babies are not born racist. Racism is taught at an early age to small minds that are learning, developing and hanging on every word their loving parents say.
When my daughter started kindergarten in 1996, she found a little white. Every day my daughter would come home from school and share what they did. I was happy she had found a friend to hang with. But I know my child; she loves to talk and has always been friendly (and still loves to talk). She would make lots of friends.
At our first PTO meeting, my daughter and her friend spotted each other in the atrium and they hugged each other, laughed and giggled, but the look on her dad's face told the whole story. I'm pretty sure he probably went home talking about my child; they hadn't realized she was a Black child.
The next day my daughter came home, looking sad and long faced. I asked what was wrong, and she told me her friend told her that she could not play with her anymore. I told her she has other little friends she can play with, so play with them. After talking to the teacher, she told me I really have to know the parents, that she'd had trouble with them before.
So, what are we teaching our children at home that would be carried forward?
CATHERINE H. LANIER
Troy