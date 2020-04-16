National Healthcare Decisions Day is today. There is much uncertainty right now surrounding the COVID19 pandemic and now is a good time to think about advance care planning.
Benjamin Franklin said, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” We do not have control over if we die. We all die, but we do have some control over how we die.
One way we can take control is by completing an Advance Directive. Advance Directives typically include two important decisions. One is the Health Care Power of Attorney where you can appoint a person to carry out your wishes if you are unable to speak for yourself.
The other part is the Living Will in which you voice your wishes about treatments, such as feeding tubes and ventilators.
Finally, share your wishes with your physician and health care power of attorney and put the document somewhere easily accessible. It is crucial that you discuss your decisions with your loved ones so they can better understand your wishes in case of an unexpected illness or accident.
Someone will be making decisions about you at the end of your life and it might as well be you. I urge all readers to complete an Advance Directive this week and have these important conversations with their loved ones. Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont offers free assistance and information on advance care planning. If you are interested, call 864-227-9393.
DR. NANCY HART WICKER
Medical Director,
Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont
Greenwood