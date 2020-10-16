Lists reasons supporting reelection of Chuck Moates
I am writing to encourage my fellow Greenwood residents to vote for and support the reelection of Greenwood County Council member Dr. Chuck Moates.
Dr. Moates is a man of vision and has the leadership skills required to translate vision into reality.
Proverbs 29:18 (KJV): “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
Chuck is a dedicated, experienced public servant, a man of integrity and his word is his bond.
During his tenure on County Council our county has made much progress.
Working collaboratively with his fellow councilmen, Chuck has supported the implementation of the Lake Greenwood Master Plan, upgrading the public safety emergency radio system, construction of our modern new animal shelter, expansion of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical site and construction of the O’Dell Center for Advanced Manufacturing Center on the Greenwood Campus of Piedmont Technical College. At the same time our county remains debt free.
The past 12 years have also been a period of significant economic growth in terms of new jobs and employment opportunities resulting from the work of Chuck and our council. Teijin, Caterpillar and Colgate — to name a few of our new industries. Also during this time the North Greenwood Industrial Park and Speculative building are under construction to continue to keep our county competitive.
Dr. Moates is ready from day one to help lead our county through the troubled times ahead just as he has demonstrated by providing leadership through troubled times in our past.
RAY BROOKS
Greenwood