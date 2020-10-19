Our nation is home to more than 30 million small businesses who are going through unimaginable trials in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
With Democrats blocking an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, a lifeline for many small businesses in these unforeseen circumstances, South Carolina’s small businesses are more at risk of bankruptcy. This proves, once again, that Democrats are more concerned about Washington politics than they are about Main Street.
Lindsey Graham will never stand by and let small businesses be subject to partisan attacks. Thanks to legislation that Lindsey passed, a small business has a faster, more cost-efficient bankruptcy option that makes it more likely for them to survive this hard time. Survival means jobs are saved, food is on the table and our economy has the room to run and rebuild.
We need someone like Lindsey to stand up for our small business owners.
JANICE MCCORD
Abbeville