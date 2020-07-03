I am a veteran who proudly served 26 years in The U.S. Army Reserves. My father fought in WWII, serving overseas for almost four years. Although I sympathize with the players who want to kneel at a certain time before a game, I find it highly offensive to me and to all the veterans who served and to those veterans who fought and died in service to our country so these players could exercise their right to protest.
I suggest that our national anthem be played before the players leave the locker room. Then, this would allow the players who want to kneel to do so afterward and for those who want to stand, to come out and do so. This would also not antagonize and incense the fans who paid a lot of money to see the players play.
JAMES G. PADGETT JR.
Greenwood