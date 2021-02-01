Lawmakers, show concern for human life
It’s commendable that our state Senate is so concerned for life it just passed a heartbeat bill. But how much is it truly concerned for human life?
According to today’s (Jan. 29) Greenville News, our state is second highest in the nation in new coronavirus cases per capita, which means that 48 states have strategies more successful than ours to save human lives in this pandemic.
Why are our elected representatives not spending some of their enthusiasm on legislation to reduce pandemic deaths?
To quote my late father, “They are in an anatomically impossible position.”
ERROL HESS
Donalds
Abbeville Medical Center also deserves kudos
I have read so many messages for the great response for the COVID-19 shots through Self Regional. That is wonderful!
It’s time to thank all the dedicated people who were there for us to give us their time at Abbeville Medical Center. These folks deserve a great vote of thanks also. We are so grateful to all of you. Where would we be without your caring?
God bless you all and keep you safe as you help all of us.
JUDY ROEHRIG
Abbeville
Kudos to Self, nurse, Lander for vaccination experience
We are living at a time when our world has been hit the proverbial “sucker punch” by a terrible pandemic coined COVID-19. Our salvation from this viral plague has emerged in the form of vaccines, developed through modern biotechnology in an amazingly short time. Unfortunately, the distribution of the vaccine from production centers to medical facilities and into our arms has become a bureaucratic nightmare.
However, all is not gloom and doom on the front lines of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The fine people at the Self Regional Healthcare Support Center have reinforced my belief that we will overcome this pandemic and return to a more normal way of life.
As a senior citizen, I experienced much frustration in scheduling a vaccination appointment through the government Vaccine Administration Management System. My age gave me priority for vaccination so I was lucky to schedule an appointment at the Self Support Center and vaccinated on Jan. 19. Our community is truly blessed to have such conscientious, dedicated people assisting us through this time as the staff of the Self Support Center.
Andy Hartung impressed me as a gentleman with a genuine concern to help each of us become immunized and Stephanie, the young lady who confirmed my appointment and made certain I was seen. Sarah, a Lander senior nursing student, painlessly vaccinated me. Good jab, Sarah! Good training, Lander!
To these and to all the other Support Center staff whose names I fail to recall, I offer my sincere gratitude.
JIMMY SANDERS
Greenwood