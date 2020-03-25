I saw a disturbing sight today. There was a sign that read "Re-elect Ricky Chastain." Why, for heaven sake, do we want to give him more years to play around with women while drawing a paycheck?
Greenville canned its playboy. We canned ours and we don't need to bring him back.
Pray he has changed his life, but as a female, I would never feel safe having him back in office. As the old saying, "once a dog sucks eggs, it is hard to stop him."
Laurens County needs a Chuck Wright to come in and clean house. We don't need the same bad politics.
FAYE WHITE
Cross Hill