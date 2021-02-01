We are living at a time when our world has been hit the proverbial “sucker punch” by a terrible pandemic coined COVID-19. Our salvation from this viral plague has emerged in the form of vaccines, developed through modern biotechnology in an amazingly short time. Unfortunately, the distribution of the vaccine from production centers to medical facilities and into our arms has become a bureaucratic nightmare.
However, all is not gloom and doom on the front lines of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The fine people at the Self Regional Healthcare Support Center have reinforced my belief that we will overcome this pandemic and return to a more normal way of life.
As a senior citizen, I experienced much frustration in scheduling a vaccination appointment through the government Vaccine Administration Management System. My age gave me priority for vaccination so I was lucky to schedule an appointment at the Self Support Center and vaccinated on Jan. 19. Our community is truly blessed to have such conscientious, dedicated people assisting us through this time as the staff of the Self Support Center.
Andy Hartung impressed me as a gentleman with a genuine concern to help each of us become immunized and Stephanie, the young lady who confirmed my appointment and made certain I was seen. Sarah, a Lander senior nursing student, painlessly vaccinated me. Good jab, Sarah! Good training, Lander!
To these and to all the other Support Center staff whose names I fail to recall, I offer my sincere gratitude.
JIMMY SANDERS
Greenwood