As COVID-19 impacts our state, I’m encouraged by the spirit and resolve of South Carolinians. I’m humbled by the selfless work of our community heroes – from health care workers fighting the virus on the frontlines to store clerks stocking the shelves with food, and so many more.
At Duke Energy, we feel a heightened sense of urgency because our service is critical to hospitals, essential businesses and homes. Here’s what we are doing to keep the lights on, help customers and keep our people safe — especially the ones who must work outside the home to keep powering your lives.
We continue to respond to power outages, so you’ll see our workers in the community. To protect the communities we serve, we’re asking our critical workers in the field or operating power plants to maintain safe distances and use enhanced protective gear. If they need to interact with a customer, they will follow current CDC guidance.
We have also taken steps to help relieve the financial burden on customers and communities. For our customers, the company has stopped service disconnections for unpaid bills and waived late payment fees and fees for returned payments.
We are also providing financial support to food banks and community action groups across the Palmetto State to address hunger relief, with a focus on K-12 students and their families.
This is an unprecedented time and we will continue to support our customers and neighbors as the crisis unfolds. Please stay safe – we’re all in this together.
MIKE CALLAHAN
South Carolina President,
Duke Energy