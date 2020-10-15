Justice choice an insult to women
The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is an insult to American women.
Unlike the rampant favoritism of less successful countries, Americans insist on practical experience before naming someone to a top management job. If confirmed, Ms. Barrett would be the least experienced member of the court. Her practical legal experience amounts to two one-year clerkships and two years of private practice. She then returned to her own law school to teach until she spent three years on a circuit court.
Her lack of experience might be why one of her circuit court opinions, denying insurance coverage, was tersely withdrawn and reversed by her own court within weeks. (EmmisCommunications Corp.v. Illinois National Insurance Co. — 2019)
Every other member of the court has strong practical legal experience. Most have years as judges in lower courts. Some have presented cases before the Supreme Court. Many have legal experience representing the U.S. government. The four women justices who preceded Ms. Barrett each brought far more impressive resumes to the court.
American women need a Supreme Court justice who is up to the job. One who respects everyone’s equality before the law. One who respects everyone’s right to make their own health decisions. One who respects the rights of adults to make their own marriage decisions. One who understands that our founders did not expect the law to become fossilized in the 18th century.
BARBARA JACKSON
Greenwood