Recently going through papers, I discovered a quote from Jim Henson that I had written down on one of my visits to The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta.

The quote is boldly inscribed on a wall. I think it’s worth sharing:

“There is a sense of our characters caring for each other and having respect for each other, a positive feeling, a positive view of life.

Please watch out for each other, love and forgive everybody.

It’s a good life.

That’s a key to everything we do.”

— Jim Henson

SUZY HOLLOWAY

Greenwood