Recently going through papers, I discovered a quote from Jim Henson that I had written down on one of my visits to The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta.
The quote is boldly inscribed on a wall. I think it’s worth sharing:
“There is a sense of our characters caring for each other and having respect for each other, a positive feeling, a positive view of life.
Please watch out for each other, love and forgive everybody.
It’s a good life.
That’s a key to everything we do.”
— Jim Henson
SUZY HOLLOWAY
Greenwood