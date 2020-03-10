Legend has it that Winston Churchill never got out of bed until he had checked out the obituaries in the morning paper to be certain his was not among them. He was averse to expending energy needlessly.
Now in my 90th year here, after scanning front page headlines of the Index-Journal, I next turn to the obituary section, not in a Churchillian quest, but to see if familiar names are listed among the "dear departed."
In last Thursday's Index, I was saddened to see the obituary of Jacques Godfrin. I was also surprised to see it. Only a week or so before, our paths had crossed at a grocery story. At 94, he appeared as chipper as ever, with bounce in his step and his signature French beret was canted jauntily to one side. I was certain he would become a centenarian. I was wrong.
Jacques was a clear thinker who observed the human and world scene for decades, and his intellect gave him the ability to analyze those ever-changing scenes accurately. Better still, his expansive vocabulary allowed him to record his thoughts with eloquence that comes with choosing not merely the right words but the precise words. Best of all, he shared those words with readers of the Index-Journal.
I shall miss my friend. All of us will miss his sage writing.
MIMS MOBLEY
Greenwood