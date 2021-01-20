I do not want to rehash what happened on Jan. 6.
But I do want to make an observation. While watching the events unfold, several times I heard members of the mob make comments like “this is our house” as they were breaking in and vandalizing the building.
When did it become just their house? What about the rest of Americans? I pay taxes. I voted. Do I now get to go and smash something that they treasure? Or, is that just their privilege?
I heard President-elect Joe Biden say this is not who we are. Maybe he is wrong. Maybe this is what we have become. It's not “We the People” anymore. Maybe “I the People” is what we have become. I want this to be my way. It doesn’t matter what you want.
This is my country – not yours. If I want to throw trash out my car window, I can, because it’s my country. If I don’t like that fine wall you built, I’ll tear it down because it’s my country. If I don’t want immigrants coming across the border, I’ll take their children because it’s my country. If you’re Black, I can shoot you because it’s my country.
My, my, my. What a wonderful country we’ve become! And, we own it in the eyes of the rest of the world. Let’s remember that the next time we look down our long noses and judge other countries.
RAY DESHANO
McCormick