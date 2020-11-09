It’s all rather elementary, really
Thanks for the report in Friday’s Index on “How LOST lost” (catchy headline, too!).
It was a good report, but might have possibly been reported in two paragraphs:
1) It is an uphill battle to ask taxpayers to vote themselves a new tax, all the promised benefits notwithstanding; and 2) there is a growing lack of trust in government at every level (federal to municipal).
We have lost touch with one of the fundamental reasons for the War for Independence aka the American Revolutionary War: “Taxation Without Representation.” Our history is important, but we seem to resist learning from it.
Yes, we do have “representation” at all levels of government, but many citizens do not feel the representatives honestly represent the citizen’s interest. What is that old line? “You can’t fight City Hall.” The ballot box is where the citizen renders opinions.
None of this is “rocket science,” just elementary psychology.
TED MORTON JR.
Greenwood