A school teacher who recently wrote to the Index must have been suffering from an acute attack of McCarthyism Syndrome because he seems to see communists everywhere in the Democratic party and its policies.
Since I am sure any educator is trained to objectively view all sides of an issue, I’d like to have his answers to the following questions that have also shocked and alarmed me.
1. Who has major business ties with Russian oligarchs and autocrats?
2. Who has invited Russian interference in American politics?
3. Who has quashed investigations into Russia’s interference in U.S. elections?
4. Who has shamelessly and overtly pandered to former KGB chief Vladimir Putin, to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Nicolas Maduro, the disputed president since 2013 of Venezuela, all despotic communists?
5. Who has idolized dictators and emulated their methods in American political policies?
6. Who created an administration filled with key administrators and advisers who have trained with and worked for Eastern European communist countries in both government and business?
Who might this be? I look forward to the teacher’s reply.
BETTIE ROSE HORNE
Greenwood