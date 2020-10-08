My daughter had one of those days we all dread, where everything seems to go wrong, from whatever she touched going south to her child getting hurt at daycare.
She came to our house and asked what else could happen. Only she didn't know the worst was yet to come. We advised her and her family to go out to eat and to forget about the day.
She and her family took our advice and went to a Greenwood restaurant to relax and get her mind off the day. This is a restaurant that my family frequents.
While in the restaurant, her 16-month-old son would squeal every so often as they tried to keep him quiet. About the time the food arrived, the manager walked up and told them they would have to leave the establishment because their son was disturbing the others.
She then told them that they were responsible to pay for the meal even though they were not allowed to eat. My daughter began to cry and as she stood up, the lady manager smiled at her and told her to have a pleasant evening.
Where is the civility and kindness anymore? I am one that never complains and lets things go, but sometimes we have to just why we can't be civil and kind to each other anymore.
BRIAN LEASURE
Donalds