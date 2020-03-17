My ninth-grade English teacher once made the statement to her young students: “It’s not what happens to us that is important. It’s how we respond to what happens to us.”
These words apply to us all as we confront the coronavirus. Responding to each other in love, not fear, is crucially important. Let us lift each other up and encourage each other while at the same time following the guidelines provided to us by responsible agencies such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Let us not panic but act responsibly in practicing social distancing, not touching our faces, not going out if we are sick and washing our hands for at least 20 seconds each time, the equivalent of singing two rounds of “Happy Birthday.”
Until we hear of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Lakelands let us go about our normal daily activities while following the recommended guidelines for safety. The time might come here when social isolation is required, but it’s not here yet. Let us pray for those who are infected by the coronavirus, those who are quarantined because of it and our leaders who are making decisions regarding this disease. Let us not forget that God is in control and asks only that we cooperate with Him and place our faith in His son, Jesus Christ.
NANCY WILSON
Ninety Six