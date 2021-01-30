Hopes for fetal heartbeat act’s passage
It is my hope and prayer that the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act that is being discussed in the South Carolina Legislature will become law. It is also my hope that it leads to the overturning of Roe v Wade throughout this country.
Legislators want to concentrate on the COVID-19 virus because it has killed so many people throughout the United States, and that is truly, truly dreadful. It has touched me personally, and so I understand. But, they overlook the fact that millions of babies have been murdered over the years.
Abortion is not a political or women’s health issue, but rather it is a moral and ethical issue, and is just plain murder of babies. It is a money issue for the abortion industry. As we turn a blind eye and keep silent about this issue, it is the same as giving consent to it.
Our “progressive and enlightened” leaders want us to believe that abortion is justified. I don’t believe that it is a woman’s right to do with her body as she pleases and to abort her baby. As God states in scripture, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you, I appointed you a prophet to the nations.”
We have become such a barbaric society in the name of enlightenment.
FRED B. ZEDIAK
Greenwood