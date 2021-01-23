Her opinion: Paper should not have an opinion
Let me give you my view.
You have come out and let everybody know that you belong to the Democrat hate mongers trying their best to destroy America.
I just so happen to love this country and everything it stands for. All you hate mongers care about is destroying Donald Trump and if you have to destroy America, so be it.
I am 81 years old and of sane mind, and I support Donald Trump. He has been good for America. Joe Biden, on the other hand, will destroy America and all that it stands for.
Joe Biden is in no way fit to be president. I have a 5-year-old grandson who would do a better job.
So while you are telling somebody what not to wear, keep your bias to yourself. All your stupid little cartoons with Donald Trump was enough. Now you are dictating to people. I will keep supporting Donald Trump and America, but ignore the hate mongers.
I think Nancy Pelosi’s consuming hatred of President Trump has essentially fried her brain and is basically a brain dead idiot. She has no more business in America’s chamber. Her hatred has consumed her and is affecting America.
So, next time you have an opinion, keep it quiet.
You keep your opinions to yourself and I will keep mine to myself.
I want to see a lot of those stupid cartoons of Trump you are so fond of be replaced with Biden. He is such a big joke. Demonizing, crucifying and impeaching Donald Trump should stop. He has done nothing wrong.
JOYCE SMITH
Saluda