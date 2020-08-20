So I must have been asleep for 20 years. Before napping off, the true red-blooded Americans loved their gasoline-powered cars, their electronic devices with big carbon footprints and those credit cards to buy, buy and buy again.
What happened to cause these folks and especially know-nothing millennials to throw “the good life” under the bus and opt out for socialism that takes away the car, the smart phone, the credit cards, along with the house and the bank accounts?
I am currently a Walmart shopper and I know there is no free lunch. Left to their own devices, the foolish will put an end to their good lives. Venezuela fell for the socialist false rhetoric and its people are now picking food out of garbage cans.
So this is what we want? Serious?
FAYE WHITE
Cross Hill