Guest view seems to forget aspects of history
I read an op-ed article Tuesday (guest column by Bill Collins, published Jan. 19) that extols the virtues of hard work and condemns socialism as the writer interprets it.
The writer mentions that Native Americans were uniquely suited to working on skyscrapers. I would seriously doubt that (skyscraper work is not in one’s DNA), and I bet that they were forced to work for subsistence wages in very dangerous conditions. Did they have harnesses? Also mentioned is the hard work laying the railroad here and across the country. He neglected to mention the Chinese conscripts and Black slaves that disproportionately gave their lives in this fine “capitalistic” venture that eventually took lands from the Native Americans. Let’s never forget our heritage and work to do better going forward.
Plus, please remember that Medicare and Social Security are social programs that are not considered socialistic by most. If they represent socialism, then maybe we should reject them. I prefer to maintain and improve them for the common good.
BOB SAUL
Greenwood