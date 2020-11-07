Thanks to the USPS for delivering my ballot, and to the election workers my vote counted. Checking online easily confirmed my ballot arrived and was counted.
As a military family for 23 years, we were able to confidently vote by mail regardless of where we were stationed. In retirement voting in person with our neighbors was a rewarding time. Thankfully, our system works.
At this time the election results are yet unknown, but I am grateful to be able to participate in the democratic process.
PEGGY MCGUIRE
Greenwood