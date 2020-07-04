Some people believe the heartache and pain that occurred in Minnesota have caused these riots. We all feel these pains, no matter the race. This violence occurring now has been slowly brewing for some time. We are seeing and have seen outbursts of rage from top officials on down to ordinary citizens. Anger is increasing in some employers and employees as they share their views. We should get back to biblical knowledge.
Certainly we all have our viewpoints on any subject. However, we need to consider what is the best solution for the majority and be willing to sacrifice and humble ourselves to that decision. It would seem the "instant phenomena" of this age pushes some people over the edge. People find that anger and violence for some are profitable, as they can produce fear and make money on shows and games. This is really bad for the youth. Some people believe their version of the real American dream shouldn't be altered or delayed no matter if it hurts others in this process. So many today are divided on their beliefs are. We also know what enters the eye gate will long stay with us. More kids now are growing up without father nurturing in homes.
Many younger people now have little interest in deity. Having no firm foundation might make them resort to acting on how they feel, not on whether right or wrong.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six