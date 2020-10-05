Anolis carolinensis is the scientific name of the cute green lizard we often see in South Carolina, which can change its color from green to shades of brown. However, they are not in the genus of Chamaeleo, true chameleons.
Lindsey Graham, not a true Chamaeleo either, has adapted himself to be a chameleon in that he changes his core beliefs and soul frequently to suit his environment.
It is said the true members of Chamaeleo have claimed that Lindsey is not one of them, nor do they want anything to do with him. I am in agreement with those lizards.
HAL TAYLOR
Greenwood