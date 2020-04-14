I totally agreed with the Index-Journal and so many others that South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was very late to the table in issuing stay-at-home orders. Certainly the governor had ordered many businesses to be closed and then in his stay-at-home order he included many more businesses that seemed to make the list more complete and would keep people at home.
A week later it appears something got in the way of reason and good sense in the governor's office — money. It was reported in Saturday papers that 4,129 of 4,410 requests for special exemption to remain open were approved. The list of businesses are amazing and none more so than a Greenville adult novelty store, Pandora's Boxxx remaining open. So in what corner of the governor's mind is it possible that bookstores like Barnes and Noble are closed, but an adult store is open? Maybe that corner is the one where tax dollars are counted in his sleep like sheep.
ANDY SULLIVAN
Honea Path