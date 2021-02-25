Germany’s carnival float
completely inappropriate
1 am writing in regards to the article “Germany ekes fun out of quiet Carnival,” which appeared in the Feb. 16 edition. What was Germany thinking? A float with a human on a spit is funny? I could go on about the disrespect to the president, our country and the people who voted for him, but this representation is just plain barbaric.
I don’t care who is depicted; this is wrong. This float is glorifying torture and murder. Picture your family member in this position.
Although I was shocked at this article, I would not have seen it if not for the newspaper. I have not seen this “celebration” addressed on the news or internet. Thank you.
Shocked and disgusted,
CHARLOTTE PINSON
Greenwood