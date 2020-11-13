I am seeing the hand of God in the election as in 2016. The difference is 2016 was a reprieve for America; 2020 will be judgment.
We were warned in God's word of this evil. In history, we were warned in 1961 by Dwight Eisenhower, in 1963 by John Kennedy and in the '80s by Ronald Reagan. They warned of evil and anarchy coming and come it did in the form of GHW Bush, Clinton, G. Bush and Obama.
We are now in the crosshairs of a regime, whose objective is to destroy America. We will no longer have a democracy but a dictatorship, depopulation, forced vaccines, forced abortions, cashless society, globalism, back with Iran and China, and closed churches who dare to preach the Bible. This regime will make Hitler look like a preacher.
Comforting is the fact Biden and Harris are mere pawns in God's hand. In their pride and pompous nature, they have no idea how powerful God is and what He can do to them. We are on the cusp of the return of Jesus Christ.
You cannot vote to murder children Tuesday and sing "Oh, How I Love Jesus" on Sunday.
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood