After reading several articles indicating that there is a movement to forgive student loan debt from anywhere between $10,000 and $50,000, I thought how disrespectful it would be to: 1) parents who paid their child's tuition; 2) students who have already paid off their debt; 3) students who worked their way through college; 4) people who chose to work in the trades and did not go to college; and 5) and most importantly, the taxpayer to whom the burden of the debt is now shifted.
Every one of the students who have incurred student loan debt made a conscious choice to go to a college or university, and made a conscious choice of their degree program, and made a conscious choice to borrow money to pay for their education. Now there is talk of transferring their debt to people (taxpayers) who have had no choice in these decisions.
The proposed shift of debt repayment to responsible citizens will only encourage poor behavioral choices of the next generation of students who will now expect to go to college on someone else's dime. The government is already hugely in debt and the idea of paying for student debt will only increase our indebtedness. The idea is ridiculous and needs to be stopped. It is just a subtle way of paying for votes- vote for me, I'll relieve your debt.
G. WALKER MOORE
Ninety Six