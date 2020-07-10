This letter was submitted before City Council voted Thursday to invoke a mask ordinance.
I read James Hicks’ article with surprise and disbelief that people would question the need for a mandatory face mask use at this time. I will say that I don’t like to wear a mask, but with the current rise in COVID-19, I do wear one when I’m out in stores or any place that I cannot social distance.
People have to understand that the wearing of a mask is not for their benefit, but to keep from spreading the disease to other people, especially the more vulnerable.
I feel that Greenwood city and county both should adopt a mask ordinance for 60 to 90 days. I would have thought the people in Greenwood County would have been willing to look out for their fellow citizens' safety without being mandated to do so.
Remember that the mask you wear isn’t for your protection, but the protection of others.
GENE LOOS
Greenwood