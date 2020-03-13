Recently at Lake Greenwood State Park, I saw a Common Loon on the water. It is visiting the Lakelands for the winter and will return to the northern United States or Canada this spring. This is a migratory bird.
Birds are given protections under the Migratory Treaty Act of 1918. Our current administration is working to gut the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Historically, this act held industry liable for irresponsible actions resulting in preventable bird deaths. Although enforcement has been taken only 14 times in 20 years, (remember the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill that killed a million birds) the act gives industries incentives to establish safeguards to prevent bird deaths. Industries, environmental groups and the federal government collaborate to come up with common sense solutions that will decrease bird kills from industry activities. Our current administration has proposed removing liability, and thus, incentives for industries to take responsible actions to avoid preventable killing of birds.
A Cornell Lab of Ornithology study has found that North America has lost 29% of its breeding bird populations since 1970. This reinterpretation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act will only speed up bird population declines.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now accepting comments on this policy change. Please register your opposition by going to https://bit.ly/2vi7Crs
They will accept comments until Thursday.
RUSTY WILSON
Ninety Six