I cannot remember many days that we have seen fewer than three or four expired tags on vehicles. Take notice when stopping at an intersection or while walking through a parking lot and you will be amazed at the expired tags you see.
Expired tags mean that cities and counties do not receive income that has been counted on and hinders those agencies from performing services that citizens need.
A county official told me that sooner or later the person would get caught and be forced to pay back taxes and/or lose their license, but the question is are the auto owners lucky or are law enforcement officers not allowed to make arrests?
If we notice expired tags, why don't officers simply ride through a hospital, Walmart or grocery store parking lot? None of us enjoy paying taxes, but doesn't it make sense that better collection efforts could help with budget shortfalls?
ANDY SULLIVAN
Honea Path