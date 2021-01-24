Disappointed in way vaccinations proceeding
I am raising my concern and talking for our older generation on the appointments for the COVID vaccine. I totally understand how the process works to get an appointment, but it is very unfair when there is not enough vaccine to cover those age limits plus there are a lot of older folks that do not have internet to make those appointments, much less able to stay on the phone hours on hold just to not get through to make that important appointment.
Why can’t our mayor get with our state government to help our senior citizens here in Greenwood? What keeps ringing in my head is what Gov. McMaster said:” If you don’t go when your age group is called, then go to the back of the line”.
That is not fair for my older family members, nor your family members! I am appalled the way our local and state government has handled things. God bless.
TAMMY SHEALY
Greenwood