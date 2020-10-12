I was totally disgusted with Thursday morning’s Index front page biased view photo of the senator “making a point”(?) and the photo of the VP, looking down, with a fly on his head.
Then, most of the article was about the pandemic. The Democrats have tried to remove this president since before he was legally elected by the majority of the electoral college. The Russia hoax failed. No grounds for an impeachment, so they used abuse of power over a normal presidential phone call. Now, they keep trying to blame him for the Chinese-engineered pandemic. He has handled the pandemic like a true, strong, calm leader. The hospital ships were brought into the New York area, ventilators and supplies arrived in record time.
Sen. Harris mentioned many times the number of deaths without ever citing how many of those deaths were from nursing homes under Democratic governors.
She also stated that her mother migrated to this country, but did not say from India.
She did refer to herself as Black later in the debate.
I am disappointed in our hometown newspaper.
SALLY ROGERS
Greenwood