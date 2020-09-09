Our war on drugs
taken to wrong streets
Let’s talk about the war on drugs.
There’s a war going on. Too many people just didn’t say no, I suppose. Anyone who watches the evening news can readily tell that the war is solely aimed at street drugs. Feeling anxious? Don’t smoke pot; take Valiums — you know, mother’s little helper. Every commercial during the news is pretty much a drug ad. It’s kind of like embracing the Taliban and killing al-Qaida. I thought both were our enemies.
My body knows the difference. Drugs from Matthew down the street are bad, drugs from Dr. Feelgood are good. What? I’m confused. Adderall and Ritalin good, meth and ecstacy bad. Wow. The biggest difference I see is Matthew goes to prison and Lily goes to Wall Street. If you die from prescription drugs or street drugs, aren’t you still pretty much dead either way?
Oh, let me die on prescription drugs. I can hear my friends saying “at least the old broad died legally.” Hundreds of thousands of people have died from opioids. Finally the pharmaceutical industry will be held accountable. Not so fast. Here comes the pandemic. Now these same drug dealers will become heroes once a vaccine is made. After all, they are drug dealers. Good, legal drug dealers. They’re as thankful for this pandemic as Gary Condit was for 9/11.
Pretty sure Nancy said no, at least to Matthew. OK children, go out and be legal drug addicts and not one of those nasty other kind. Gotta love it.
PAULA SMITH
Greenwood
Despite quirks, Trump has improved country
What explains the fact that during Donald Trump’s presidency the lives of all Americans have improved? The enhancements were caused by changes Trump made after Barack Obama’s two dismal terms. Trump brought to the office something no president had possessed: business ability and successful experience. His predecessors, all politicians, brought palaver, promises and desire for permanence in Washington.
First, Trump rescinded many regulations Obama had imposed on the business sector, greatly improving the climate for the business sector. Entrepreneurs started new firms, existing ones expanded or moved to the USA. Job opportunities abounded, causing unemployment to drop to the lowest levels ever. Modest tax cuts helped, even though adding to our national debt. Prosperity reigned, until interrupted by the Chinese virus.
Trump was right-on in discontinuing Obama’s specialties: apologizing for our nation’s faults in foreign countries and assuring us that our glory days were over; we were to anticipate permanently slow economic growth. Trump discontinued apology tours and shortly proved the slow growth claim wholly wrong.
Admittedly, Trump has negative personality quirks that plague him: hair-trigger responses and obsession with social media. It’s unfortunate that so many, especially women, allow these relatively minor faults to wholly outweigh his significant achievements. His Democrat electoral opponents’ expensive fairytale agenda with its prohibitively optimistic timetables make achievement utterly impossible, as well as undesirable.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood