Despite all its original content, IJ apparently doesn’t do enough
Why does our local paper print and depend on so many other newspapers for articles? And especially majority liberal articles. This is the reason why newspapers are failing. From big town newspapers to small town papers. Greenwood isn’t Charleston. If I desired to read the liberal Post and Courier, I would subscribe to it. I want to ask the Index-Journal to do more writing for themselves so we can see if the Index has the same views as the Post and Courier. But I think I already know that answer.
JAMES JOHNSON
Hodges