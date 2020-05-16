We all here in our country are of great concern with the coronavirus. We do not know who will be affected by this unseen enemy.
There is another heartbreaking phenomena sweeping this nation with no seeming end. The plight is the divorce situation. We all are in one way or another affected by the divorce factor. We may be the guilty or rather the innocent; however, all plays a part one way or the other.
Now some statistics on this subject can enlighten us to these occurrences. It has been reported there are fewer people in America today in their first and only marriage. Eighty percent of divorces remarry in a short period of of time. Sixty seven percent of second marriages fail. Seventy four percent of third marriages fail. Stats show a divorce occurs every three seconds in our nation, 6,646 a day, 2,419,196 a year. As of now, marriages and divorces are declining. People tend to live together, without the benefit and problems of marriage. I think they should seek counseling to make them aware. Married life is not all moonlight and roses. It can be heaven or the other place.
It has to be worked at and, for sure, to absolutely know the assets and shortcoming of each one. Remember this: For all of us who have failed in married life, God is able to take all of our tangled up weeds of the past and make a beautiful floral bouquet.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six