Democracy’s stability hinges
on court appointment
May I lament out loud?
I cannot imagine that an honest, dedicated jurist of any stripe would accept a nomination to the Supreme Court under the current intense political climate. Therefore, I am left with the conclusion that any nominee will be a total political hack subservient to a president who ignores the Constitution, and/or a religious zealot dedicated to the federal government enforcing their religious beliefs on all American citizens. Neither option is favorable to a stable democracy.
At stake is not just Roe v. Wade, but all women’s rights, (stone age religions wish to keep all women barefoot and pregnant). Further, nonwhite citizens will return to Jim Crow — at best. Plus, the robber barons and plantation owners will return to dominate and stifle business.
This is not the America my father (career Army Air Corps/USAF) and I (USMC) envisioned during our wars. We worked for an America in which cognizant citizens held widely divergent opinions on almost everything except one: our Union was greater than the sum of the parts.
Our Constitution requires each of us to hold closely our beliefs, respect those of others and diligently bargain for equitable solutions.
Our nation is definitely not there now. The only thread holding this Union together is an ideologically balanced Supreme Court. Change this and the only recourse for those of us who wish to advance the American Dream will be to remove from office all who actively, or passively, caused/allowed the unbalance to occur.
JAMES ELLIS
Greenwood