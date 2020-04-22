I think it is unconscionable that a lab that is testing for such a highly infectious disease as COVID-19 would withhold a week’s worth of testing.
During this time of a pandemic, it highly important that DHEC and the CDC receive the results on a daily basis. If they don’t, their predictions can be highly skewed. I sure hope the lab didn’t withhold the information from the individuals that were tested that long.
I think that lab should be dropped from the DHEC and CDC testing facilities and that the supervisor(s) that oversee the testing should be terminated. Or at the very least, be reprimanded.
GENE T. LOOS
Greenwood