Those of us living in southern Laurens County know the reality. Several years ago, the wonderful Laurens County Council pulled the plug on our deputy assigned to the town and lake area.
So let me tell you, if someone is breaking into your home and that person has a gun and you have no way to protect yourself, well it can take almost an hour for a deputy to get to your house. So it could be, by the time they arrive, the deputy may need only a body bag.
Is this really the America you want to live in and raise your children?
FAYE WHITE
Cross Hill