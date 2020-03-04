To the Greenwood community,
I was truly overwhelmed and humbled at my induction into the Greenwood County Hall of Fame Feb. 13. The announcement at the Chamber’s annual meeting stunned me and I continue to be amazed at the response and well wishes I have received from so many people. This is an honor that I will always cherish.
I would like to publicly thank the people of Greenwood for supporting our community and my family and staff for allowing me the opportunity to volunteer in so many ways on local, state and national levels while they took care of serving Greenwood at our family-owned funeral home.
It is my belief that those who achieve success in their lives must repay a debt to the community that nurtured them, because, ultimately, that is where their success originated.
The time and efforts I have contributed over my lifetime are because I deeply care for Greenwood.
I will always love Greenwood and its people!
With sincere appreciation,
L. RUPLE HARLEY JR.
Greenwood