County Dems issue statement on inauguration
The Greenwood County Democratic Party leadership issued the following statement commemorating the historic inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris:
Last week’s inauguration reaffirmed the strength of democracy in our great nation and fulfilled the promises made by both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris when they visited Greenwood, seeking our support.
Just as our nation was beginning to recover from one of the darkest moments in our history, we were inspired by the inauguration of the first woman vice president of the United States, the message of unity from our new president (a lifelong servant to American people), and the powerful words of a young African American poet that shook us to our core.
From day one, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have built the most diverse cabinet and administration in history. The Greenwood Democrats trust the Biden-Harris administration to lead with the dignity this nation deserves. We support their efforts to eliminate racism, inequality and discrimination while facing the immense challenges of stopping COVID-19, restoring the strength of our small business and addressing historic unemployment.
As our new leaders prepare to guide us into a future built on facts, research and data, Greenwood Democrats are excited and inspired to support this history making presidency.
It’s time to #BuildBackBetter.
BILL KIMLER
Greenwood County
Democratic Party Chairman