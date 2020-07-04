I thought the readers of the Index-Journal might like to know some historical information on the confederate soldier statue in question.
In Margaret Watson's book "Greenwood County Sketches," she reports that the statue was carved from Italian marble. The soldier's facial features are taken from James Leonidas Waller, who was killed in Virginia. Two more brothers lost their lives in the war also. It makes things a little more personal when there is a connection and not just some rock.
The Wallers were a prominent family in growing Greenwood. One was a senator and mayor for many years. Waller Avenue is named for the Wallers.
This is what former Secretary of Defense James Webb said about the confederate soldier. To tar the sacrifices of the confederate soldier as a simple act of racism and reduce the battle flag which he fought to nothing more than a symbol of a racist heritage is one of the greatest blasphemes of our modern age.
Lincoln was asked "Why not let the South go in peace? He replied "I can't let them go, who would pay for the government and what would become of my tariff? Lincoln to Virginia Compromise Delegation in March 1861.
I hope the statue can be saved out of sight and out of mind. It would be a shame to put such a statute in a corner never to see daylight again.
RICHARD SHEALY
Ninety Six