Capitalism not perfect, but by far best
In response to Bob Saul’s letter appearing in the Weekender edition, I share the following thoughts.
Neither capitalism nor socialism holds a monopoly on man’s cruelty to man. Socialism in the abstract seems less cruel and “fair” to everyone. However, what is in the abstract has nothing to do with what actual effects something has on the lives of real human beings. By this measure, (the effect on real human lives) history has proven time and again the economic system that has improved the standard of living of more human beings around the globe has been free market capitalism.
No, capitalism is not perfect but, neither is any human endeavor. The mistake we make is in trying to make something perfect. It has been said “The road to Utopia is the road to hell.”
JAMIE PEELER
Troy