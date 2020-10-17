I have had the absolute honor of getting to personally know a few of our candidates who are running for office: Floyd Nicholson, Jose Villa, Anne Parks, Denise Waldrep and Matthew Miller.
I am overwhelmed in admiration for the civility, the intelligence and creative solution-finding they have shown these past few months. In a political environment that has only grown more poisonous these past four years, they have remained positive, focusing on their ideas and accomplishments, refusing to dive into the political muck that turns so many people off.
And that to me is the biggest differentiator: Ideas over ideology. Ideas will bring affordable and accessible health care to more people. Ideas will free our best minds and entrepreneurs to grow our economy and solve global problems. Ideas will bring about equal treatment and opportunity for all of us and not just for the privileged few. Ideas will enable our educators to teach and our students to learn.
Ideology will do none of that.
As you make your choice this November, please take the time to listen to the ideas proposed by the candidates and select those who will work on solutions that bring about the greatest benefit to the most people.
BILL KIMLER
Greenwood